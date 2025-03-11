Wingnut Welfare Recipient Gleeful Over Musk's Possible Firing Of Federal Workers During Shutdown

Wingnut welfare recipient Ben Domenech was absolutely gleeful at the prospect that more people who actually do an honest day's living might have their lives destroyed during a segment on this Monday's Special Report with Bret Baier on Fox "news."

Domenech, whose father Douglas Domenech served as the Assistant United States Secretary of the Interior for Insular Areas during the Trump administration, and as Deputy Chief of Staff of the United States Department of the Interior, and Senior Advisor to the Secretary of the Interior during the Bush administration, and who was found in 2017 to have "misused his office for personal gain by getting the EPA to hire his son-in-law," and whose wife, Meghan McCain, is the daughter of former Sen. John McCain and one of the beneficiaries of their family's beer distributing fortune, and who is never going to miss a meal any time soon, thought it was just hilarious that the chainsaw wielding idiot Musk and his DOGE crew would be free to inflict even more harm, unchecked, if the Republicans can't get their act together and there's a government shutdown later this week.

Host Bret Baier asked guest Jessica Tarlov about whether Democrats are going to help Republicans get the bill across the line in the House, and as Tarlov hammered home, there's no reason for any of them to support it since they were not involved in negotiations and are against the damaging cuts contained in the bill.

BAIER: Jessica, it's clear that Democrats are not going for this, or at least they're whipping no on this vote. TARLOV: Yeah, it's not just whipping. They're going to be a no on this bill. There's no reason for Democrats to support a continuing resolution that they first of all weren't consulted on at all. No one came to say, "Hey, what do you think about these things?" And then they would have heard, Hey, we are not okay with cutting nutritional assistance. We're not okay with cutting veterans benefits, Social Security benefits, Alzheimer's research. So there's no reason that Democrats should bail out the Republicans. We've been hearing since the election that this is the largest mandate in American history, so prove it. And Guy may very well be right that Speaker Johnson can get this over the hurdle and then they have a whole year to figure out how to govern, how to get their spending bill through that's going to cut, what? $880 billion from Medicaid. So time will tell on that, but we're not here to bail them out.

Which was followed by this vile response from Domenech:

DOMENECH: I hope Jessica is totally successful. I hope she's completely successful, and I hope that this, I hope that this goes the way that you want, because I can't wait to see what DOGE will do when the government is shut down. If the government shuts down, the amount of things that you can do that, where the traps just open up, where they can just cut even further than they already are, you'll just... you'll find out and it's going to be a lot of fun. I'm totally (crosstalk). TARLOV: How many people are enough for you to get fired? What's your goal? How many tens of thousands do you want just fired? DOMENECH: Can we, can we, can we start with half? Is that like a... is that a reasonable number? (crosstalk) TARLOV: Is that really what you think of public service? DOMENECH: No, look, I think that you are making... I think that you are making a monumentally stupid decision in terms of whipping in this direction. And I think that Chuck Schumer is quite correctly trying to prevent Hakeem Jeffries from making a huge mistake that would only benefit those of us who think that the government is just full of pork to be cut, and that bureaucrats absolutely should be sent packing.

Keep laughing, asshole. Nothing like watching some rich, entitled disgusting excuse for what's supposed to be a human being yucking it up over real people's lives and livelihoods being destroyed. The ones making the "monumentally stupid decision" are people like yourself who think this is going to end well for Republicans and their enablers, or for our country.