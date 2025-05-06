Trump To Catholics: You Can't Take A Pope Joke!

Catholics and Christian alike hated seeing Trump mocking the papacy as soon as the Pope died.
By John AmatoMay 6, 2025

During a presser today, Trump blasted Catholics for not having a sense of humor and being upset that he loved and helped promote a picture of him dressed up as the next Pope as soon as Pope Francis died.

Trump has no respect for anything or anybody.

"Can't you take a joke?" is not a defense, especially when the joke is at the expense of the millions mourning.

Even MAGA Cardinal Dolan was not happy with the photo, but Trump pretended all Catholics loved it and blamed the "fake media." For what, I don't know.

TRUMP: Some Catholics were not so happy about the image of you looking like the Pope. Oh, I see.

You mean they can't take a joke? You don't mean the Catholics. You mean the fake news media.

No, the Catholics loved it.

I had nothing to do with it. Somebody made up a picture of me dressed like the Pope and they put it out on the Internet.

That's not me that did it. I have no idea where it came from. Maybe it was A.I., but I know nothing about it.

I just saw it last evening.

Actually, my wife thought it was cute. Haha, she said, isn't that nice?

Actually, I would not be able to be married, though.

That would be a lot.

To the best of my knowledge, Popes aren't big on getting married, are they?

Not that we know of.

No, no.

I think it's a fake news media that, you know, they're fakers.

Only MAGA cult members loved his Pope promotion.

I doubt Trump was even with Melania, but if he was, I'm sure she loved the idea of not being married to him anymore.

