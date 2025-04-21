Conclave: Steve Bannon For Pope

Trump's loving Pizzagate scumbag Jack Posobiec demands Steve Bannon be elected the next Pope. Because obviously, the Catholic cardinals take their cues from Jack Posobiec.

It's a scene right out of the movie Conclave.

Bannon is an avowed Christian Nationalist Catholic who tried to infiltrate Italy with his right-wing group, but was evicted.

POSOBIEC: I've already got my vote in. I've already got my vote in the conclave. I'm going to hammer it to the doors of the Sistine Chapel. Pope Bannon! Pope Bannon the First. Let's go, folks. What do you think? BANNON: No. POSOBIEC: See? He doesn't want it. He doesn't want it. That's how you know he's the man for the job. I'm a Catholic. BANNON: You need a good Catholic. I'm failing Catholicism, like in many other things. POSOBIEC:The unlikeliest of vessels. The Lord uses the unlikeliest of vessels.

Bannon is a criminal, period.

The world could use an actual Pope right out of the movie Conclave. If you know, you know.