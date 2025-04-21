Trumper Gina Loudon: Pope Francis Going To Hell

As the news broke regarding the death of Pope Francis, Real America's Voice host Gina Loudon declared that Pope Francis is most likely going to hell.

What does the Bible say about claiming the powers of God? Never mind.

The knives came out early on Real America's Voice after the passing of Pope Francis because he supported actual Christian values of helping the poor, treating all humans with dignity, and defending the least of us.

When former Rep. Nan Hayworth said Pope Francis now "reposes in the arms of the Lord," Loudon flew off the handle.

GINA: And Dr. Hayworth, you know, I don't know if I've ever disagreed with you in the long, long time we've been in television together, but I don't know that I am so sure about where the Pope is today. I don't know that holding a title necessarily ushers you into the arms of Jesus. I think that babies died. Christians were slaughtered across the world. There was no condemnation of that out of this papacy. I think that you look at what happened to marriage underneath some of the things that he said across the world. I think that when you look forward and you think about the possibility of someone like a Cardinal Dolan or someone like more in the vein of Pope John Paul, right, when you think about that being a possibility and the growth that could take place worldwide in terms of, you know, not even just Catholic Church growth, but really Christendom as a whole and the impact that someone like that could have, you do really hope and pray that the next Pope is more in line with biblical teaching. And if you're not in line with biblical teaching, I don't know where you land with God in the end. I really don't know. I think the number is few, but then again, I'm a Calvinist, so take it doctor.

There was a time not too long ago where Republicans would bash anyone on the left speaking out against a conservative of any kind who passed away, but when an actual Pope representing progressive values within a group ruled by a conservative hierarchy, he is portrayed as Satan by the MAGA evangelical cult

Cardinal Dolan is a huge Trump supporter, even during COVID, which angered many Catholics who sent a letter condemning him for supporting such a man.

Loudon should pray for humility (ha!) and refrain from hypocrisy about things her religion says belong to God.