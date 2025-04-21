Pope Francis, 'Voice Of The Poor And Forgotten', Is Dead At 88

Tributes are being paid to Pope Francis after the confirmation of his death by the Vatican. He was aged 88. Via The Guardian:
Pope Francis died Monday morning, Cardinal Kevin Ferrell, the Vatican camerlengo, announced.
“At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his Church,″ Farrell said in the announcement. “He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with faithfulness, courage, and universal love, especially for the poorest and most marginalised.
“With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite, merciful love of God, One and Triune.″
Francis, who suffered from chronic lung disease and had part of one lung removed as a young man, was admitted to Gemelli hospital on 14 February for a respiratory crisis that developed into double pneumonia. He spent 38 days there, the longest hospitalisation of his 12-year papacy.
Pope Francis marked Easter Sunday by blessing thousands of people who had gathered for mass in St Peter’s Square and then embarking on a surprise popemobile tour around the piazza on Sunday.
Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni of Italy led tributes to Pope Francis from political leaders around the world on Monday, praising him as "a great man and a great pastor." Most paid homage to the pope’s commitment to speaking out on behalf of the poor.
🕯️🇻🇦🇺🇦 Zelensky: Millions of people around the world are mourning the tragic news of Pope Francis’s passing.
He knew how to give hope, ease suffering through prayer, and foster unity. He prayed for peace in Ukraine and for Ukrainians. Eternal memory!
Pope Francis, history’s first Latin American pontiff who charmed the world with his humble style and concern for the poor but alienated conservatives with critiques of capitalism and climate change, has died Monday. He was 88.
At his core, Francis understood people. He knew the true teachings of Christ resonated on the treatment of others. His papacy was a needed reform for a faith too bogged down in dogmatic layers of unimportant process. Where too many fixated on judgment and not compassion.
Before he died, Pope Francis spent time in the presence of an evil American — a fascist liar, who had come to seek propaganda photos, as he assails decency and human dignity as an apostle of suffering and a disciple of evil.
steveschmidt.substack.com/p/staring-ev...
And that was JD Vance!!
Vice President JD Vance met with Pope Francis on Sunday, in a visit that the Vatican said included a brief exchange of Easter wishes. The meeting came after the pope criticized the Trump administration’s deportation policies and urged Catholics to reject anti-immigrant narratives. nyti.ms/42GySLZ
“Never have we so hurt and mistreated our common home as we have in the last two hundred years. Reducing greenhouse gases requires honesty, courage and responsibility. Those who will have to suffer the consequences will not forget this failure of conscience and responsibility.” — Pope Francis
