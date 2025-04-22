Right Wingers Hated Pope Francis And Are Glad He's Dead

Pope Francis died yesterday morning at the age of 88. If what I'm reading in right-wing comments section is any indication, your right-wing neighbors and relatives are already celebrating the pope's death.

Here are some of the top comments to Gateway Pundit's obituary, which says that Francis was "long criticized by conservatives for steering the Church into left-wing political activism rather than defending tradition and morality":

He died not in peace, but in fear, because he served Satan.

Good riddance. The world is a slightly better place without him. **** Truer words have not been spoken.He served the Devil completely. **** The communist Pope has left the stage! **** To rot in Hell. **** He was very generous... with other people's stuff. **** Bergoglio took steps to stack the College of Cardinals with Globalists. We'll just get another Francis. **** Yes, Francis packed the Conference of Cardinals with Commie filthbags like himself. **** He packed The Conference in the same way the Democrats packed the court under Biden. They are each DEMONIC **** He was globalist, and communist, he believed in the same world as King Charles, one of the ruling class, one of exploitation of poor and infirm, and everyone else in servitude to the elite... **** Sad part is,there are plenty more just like him ready to take over and continue what he started. **** Just like every US institution and university has been destroyed by Marxism…I fear the Catholic Church has been subverted by the “Holy” Communist Father Mario Bergoglio. We can only pray the Holy Spirit can once again pierce the clouds of sulphur that blanket the earth.... **** The True Pope, Benedict, never left his seat. He was forced out by a deep state globalist usurper. Now the usurper is dead.

The comments in response to this Breitbart obituary are similar:

What a shame.

They'll be hard-pressed to find a replacement as leftist as he was. **** You have to remember, the leftist Cardinals who appointed him are still there. I can almost see the headlines, Trans Pope Appointed. **** I was thinking the same thing. Next Pope will be a trans or an illegal gang member trans. LOL **** Pope Alexandria Ocasio Cortez. She checks off lots of boxes. **** Put a chick in it...and make her lame and gay! **** Hmmm... Does China tells them who to be the next Poop **** He said and did evil things that influenced hundreds of millions of people. I'm happy he is dead and not ashamed about it at all. **** I grew up in the 60s and 70s hearing "The only good Commie is a dead Commie." I look at Frankie's demise no differently than I did Mao's, Brezhnev's, Ho Chi Minh's or Pol Pot's. The only difference between them and Frankie is that he didn't leave as many corpses in his wake. But he was just as godless. **** Pro-Homosexual turd burglar **** Pope Francis has died. Well I'm not Catholic, nor was I a fan of him. I felt that he was a Globalist and spent more time preaching the gospel of George Soros than that Of Jesus Christ. I hope they find a Pope more interested in Christ than Soros. **** His successor should call for a crusade to extirpate Islamism from Europe.

The response to the Fox News obituary is only a bit milder:

He was also an extreme hypocrite. When asked about Gays, who are specifically admonished in The Bible, he replied who am I to judge. A wonderful response until he went on to viciously judge Capitalism, and by extension, Capitalists, which are never mentioned in The Bible. He criticized borders while Vatican City is surrounded by a wall and has the most restrictive immigration laws on the planet. **** Hitler loved his mom, girlfriend and dog. That did not make him a good person. Francis helped the poor but he led the Lord's sheep astray (with his socialist woke ideology) and on a road to hell. That made him a terrible Pope. **** I quit going to Mass because of his progressive stance on immigration and pushing the CLIMATE hoax. He told Trump in 2017 that we needed to open our borders.... After meeting with the Kenyan **** He was part of the international liberal/socialist cabal, and living very comfortably behind a facade of religion. **** Good grief, how many stories does Fox need about this freakin' Pope dying? No one here even likes him and the guy was only pope for 12 years. That's hardly a blip in time when you consider the Earth is almost 4,000 years old.

(That last one is from a commenter named GretasStrapon.MakesAndyTateCry855.)

Maybe now they will get a real Catholic that isn’t woke and prone to globalism and abortions.

They want a wingnut successor. From the Gateway Pundit comments:

Cardinal Maria Vigano should be the next Pope. But the communist pope who just mercifully left this life, excommunicated him. Too Catholic for his tastes. But the globalists would never allow it. He has written extensively about their evil and the rot within the Church, covered up by the "deep" Curch. This pope was a globalist tool.

When I regularly lurked at Free Republic, I'd see Carlo Maria Viganò's name a lot. He was excommunicated last year. But fear not: The right-wingers will rally around other candidates:

One, Hungarian churchman Peter Erdo, is close to his country's hardline president Victor Orban and has expressed opposition to divorced or remarried Catholics being allowed to receive Holy Communion. Another, the Guinean Cardinal Robert Sarah branded gender ideology 'Luciferian' and has also spoken out against Islamic fundamentalism.

On paper, Sarah would seem to have a slight edge. But he's black, so I think they'll be rooting for Erdo. If a liberal or moderate wins, they'll probably blame George Soros or the World Economic Forum.

