Pussy A*s B*tch Greg Gutfeld Calls Bruce Springsteen A 'Pussy'

MAGA is piling on 20-time Grammy winner Bruce Springsteen for calling out Trump during a concert in Manchester, England, where he blasted the president for his incompetence and his "treasonous administration. Donald threatened the American singer, songwriter, and bandleader for daring to criticize him, so naturally, Fox News's Greg Gutfeld called Springsteen a "pussy."

"Trump has annexed the territory of common sense, and you have the Dems outside looking in, and they're convinced that it's just better to keep moving left than it is to just come join the fun, join the party, because they hate Trump so much," Gutfeld said, according to Media Matters.

"And by doing that, as you see with Springsteen, who is a pussy for doing that in another country and not doing it in America, he is a -- I already said it," the Fox News pussy added.

Unsurprisingly, Gutfeld didn't call Trump a "pussy" for trashing the U.S. while on his tour of corruption in the Middle East, calling America a "STUPID COUNTRY." But MAGA is mad that Springsteen rightly called out their felonious hero for rightfully saying the U.S. "is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous administration."

Cry more, bitches. The Boss is right.