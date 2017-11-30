Fox News Host: Dems Would've Met With Trump ‘If He Showed Up In His Boxers And Grabbed Butts’

It’s not clear whether Fox host Greg Gutfeld was intentionally or unintentionally ironic when he made his unfunny joke tying Sen. Charles Schumer’s and Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s refusal to meet with Donald Trump yesterday to sexual assault.

On The Five, the four conservative hosts predictably chided Democrats Schumer and Pelosi for not meeting with Trump. Gutfeld, who generally hides his anti-Trump sentiments behind anti-anti-Trump attacks added this snark:

GUTFELD: They’ll meet with anybody. I suppose if he showed up in his boxers and grabbed butts, they’d show up. COHOST JESSE WATTERS: Oooh, wow. GUTFELD: Well, I mean, they’re right behind Al Franken and John Conyers, they should actually meet with President Trump is my point.

Gutfeld appeared to be suggesting that Schumer and Pelosi (whom Gutfeld snidely nicknamed “Schmancy”) have made supporting sexual assaulters their top priority.

But given that 16 women have come forward to accuse Trump of sexual assault or sexual harassment, and the infamous Access Hollywood video where he boasts about being able to grab women by the p***, it’s an odd bit of humor.

Furthermore, The Five is a close third against Fox & Friends and Hannity when it comes to Trump sycophancy. Former cohost Eric Bolling was reportedly under consideration for a job in the Trump administration. In June, cohost Kimberly Guilfoyle boasted on the air that Trump has called her at home to chat her up about climate change, taxes and The Five. The previous month, it was reported that Trump wanted Guilfoyle to replace Sean Spicer as press secretary.

So was this a Freudian slip by Gutfeld or just a careless bit of his trademark “humor?” I report, you decide.

Watch Gutfeld sneer above, from the November 28, 2017 The Five.

Originally published at Newshounds.us