Fox Host Considers 'Starting Company That Stages Hate Crimes'

On Thursday evening, Fox host Greg Gutfeld claimed all hate crimes are hoaxes and denied racism exists --except against white people.

Greg Gutfeld believes his form of contrarianism is entertaining, but it's silly and insipid.

To many Fox News hosts, but highlighted here by Greg Gutfeld, there is no racism in America anymore except for the racism against white people.

Learning about slavery in the history of our country is now deemed "racist" by Republicans.

The real racism happens against the police, don't you know?

Gutfeld played a mash-up of video from CNN.

Gutfeld said, "The obvious point, racism exists just check a Koch employee training session. But it’s actually harder to find these race efforts today."

I guess he lives on his Fox News set 24 hours-a-day.

How does Gutfeld prove his point? By making sh*t up.

He continued, "You want to ruin your life? Be a racist. So the left contrives racism. Today expecting kids to learn math is white supremacy. Geology is racist, comedy is racist, the only thing not racist is racism against white people that’s why so many hate crimes turn out to be hoaxes."

Sure, all hate crimes are hoaxes. And using the Kellyanne Conway formula, one instance of deceit means that every hate crime is a lie.

"There’s such a shortage of real hate crimes that we gotta concoct them to meet the media’s demand. I’m thinking about starting a production company that specializes in hate crimes. I have a call into Smollett’s people. Things could always get better because things are always worse. Somebody should tell CNN, who still thinks it’s 1955. It’s ironic people who call themselves Progressives are stuck in the past. But to deny it’s gotten better is not only dishonest it’s harmful. it's like the condition Munchhausen by Proxy. The media keeps tells us this nation is diseased with chronic racism when it really isn’t, until it is.”

In Republican politics, the one thing that fills them with anger more than anything else is being called a racist.

What they are doing now is to vociferously claim that vaccinations are more dangerous than COVID, wearing a mask is against our freedom, and the insurrection on January 6 is a lie. There are more and more BIG Lies every day in right-wing circles.

See, if you deny something is not true over and over again, even though it is, the Republican lemmings will follow you off the cliff of reality.