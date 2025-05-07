Harriet Hageman Flunks American Geography

Rep. Harriet Hageman (R-WY) said President Donald Trump was right to rename the Gulf of Mexico the “Gulf of America” because, she said, Mexico has been polluting the gulf’s water near San Diego.
By Ed ScarceMay 7, 2025

Another of Trump's bootlicking sycophants embarrassed herself and her state on Monday by saying that, because it was dumping raw sewage into the ocean near San Diego, "we need to retake and claim ownership of this area.”

A confederacy of dunces indeed.

Source: Mediaite

Rep. Harriet Hageman (R-WY) said President Donald Trump was right to rename the Gulf of Mexico the “Gulf of America” because, she said, Mexico has been polluting the gulf’s water near San Diego.

San Diego, of course, does not touch the Gulf of Mexico, but the Pacific Ocean, which is about 1,500 miles away.

In February, Trump signed an executive order renaming the Gulf of Mexico...

On Monday, Hageman expressed support for the move during a meeting of the House Rules Committee. She said the main reason was that Mexico has been “dumping raw sewage” into the body of water, and that renaming it is a way to “claim ownership of this area.”

“I think another reason why we should change this to the Gulf of America versus the Gulf of Mexico is, for over 40 years, the country of Mexico has been dumping raw sewage into the area near San Diego, California,” the lawmaker said. “That’s another reason we need to retake and claim ownership of this area.”

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon