Harriet Hageman Flunks American Geography

Another of Trump's bootlicking sycophants embarrassed herself and her state on Monday by saying that, because it was dumping raw sewage into the ocean near San Diego, "we need to retake and claim ownership of this area.”

A confederacy of dunces indeed.

Source: Mediaite

Rep. Harriet Hageman (R-WY) said President Donald Trump was right to rename the Gulf of Mexico the “Gulf of America” because, she said, Mexico has been polluting the gulf’s water near San Diego.

San Diego, of course, does not touch the Gulf of Mexico, but the Pacific Ocean, which is about 1,500 miles away.

In February, Trump signed an executive order renaming the Gulf of Mexico...

On Monday, Hageman expressed support for the move during a meeting of the House Rules Committee. She said the main reason was that Mexico has been “dumping raw sewage” into the body of water, and that renaming it is a way to “claim ownership of this area.”

“I think another reason why we should change this to the Gulf of America versus the Gulf of Mexico is, for over 40 years, the country of Mexico has been dumping raw sewage into the area near San Diego, California,” the lawmaker said. “That’s another reason we need to retake and claim ownership of this area.”