Doctor To Offer Abortion Services On Boat In Gulf Of Mexico

A Bay Area OB-GYN is organizing an effort to bring abortion services and reproductive healthcare to several southern states bordering the Gulf of Mexico via a ship sailing on federal waters. Dr. Meg Autry, who also works as a professor at UCSF, had already been working to bring this effort to life. But when Roe v. Wade was overturned, Autry said their plans were accelerated.

As first reported by KCBS, this plan called PRROWESS aims to bring reproductive healthcare to states where abortions are banned, limited, or hard to access.

In an interview with NBC Bay Area, Autry pointed out that people living in southern parts of states like Texas and Louisiana with restrictive abortion rules are actually closer to the coast than to nearby states with more abortion access. Plus, she noted, getting on a boat is cheaper and quicker than getting on a plane to another state.