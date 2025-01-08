On January 7, Vice President-elect Trump said he plans to change to the Gulf of Mexico's name to the "Gulf of America." To all our allies, please know the majority of American people did not vote for the Musk-Trump presidency. For most Americans, it feels like our country is about to be taken over by our drunk uncle who stars in a dangerous reality television show.

Political strategist Rachel Bitecofer speaks for millions of Americans, after watching Trump's press conference. Bitecofer tweeted:

"Trump: we’re gonna change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. Someone shoot me."

Don Jr. Goes to Greenland

As if the "Gulf of America" shenanigans weren't crazy enough, VP Trump sent his oldest son Donald Trump Jr. to Greenland with some of his Nazi buddies.



President Elon Musk Goes Crazy

While Don Jr. goes to Greenland, some believe President Elon Musk is going crazy. Professer and Musk biographer Seth Abramson tweeted:

"I legitimately believe Elon Musk may be going mad. I'm a Musk biographer who has been tracking his online behavior for the last two years—and given that he's admitted to all of mental illness, heavy drug use, and crippling stress, it is now reasonable to fear he is deeply unwell."

If any allies see this post, please give the American people grace. Most of us voted for Kamala Harris and America's dad, Gov. Walz.