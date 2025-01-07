Donald Trump Jr. Lands In Greenland - UPDATED

Daddy Trump sent Junior for some sightseeing in the dead of winter in Greenland today. He'll have about 4 1/2 hrs of daylight to do so.

Source: Politico

Donald Trump, Jr. is traveling to Greenland amid his father’s renewed interest in the U.S. gaining control over the Danish territory. The younger Trump reportedly has no plans to meet with any officials in Greenland during his visit Tuesday but the president-elect nonetheless linked the trip to his larger ambitions in a social media post. “Greenland is an incredible place, and the people will benefit tremendously if, and when, it becomes part of our Nation,” Trump said Monday on Truth Social. “We will protect it, and cherish it, from a very vicious outside World. MAKE GREENLAND GREAT AGAIN!” Trump last month revived a botched effort from his first term to acquire the territory from Denmark in 2019, calling "ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity" for U.S. national security. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in 2019 called Trump’s plan “absurd.”

Managing to piss off just about everyone not wearing a MAGA hat in the process, including American security officials.

Trump’s renewed focus on Greenland is being met with exasperation and eye rolls from several current and former U.S. national security officials. Some point out that the island isn’t for sale and talks of acquiring the territory could just alienate Greenlanders and Danes from deeper cooperation with the U.S., which has a military base there. “Pissing everybody off by saying we’re just going to buy them outright really bruises our bilateral relationship with the Danes and more importantly ruins any kind of way for us to work this out with Greenlanders,” said Jim Townsend, a former senior Pentagon official who worked on NATO and Arctic defense policy.

Donald Trump Jr. arrives now in Greenland.

Video: Orla Joelsen pic.twitter.com/fwLCvpOugA — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) January 7, 2025

A European makes his feelings known. Trump is disliked in Denmark probably more than anywhere else in the world, with just 4% of Danes choosing Trump over Kamala Harris. Loud, boorish, and ignorant are not desired traits there.

We do not like the Trump crime family here in Europe.. and the drug addict son of a rapist pedophile convicted fellon racist nazi traitor visiting Greenland is not well liked... pic.twitter.com/79lqUyJstq — Glenn Tunes (@glenn_tunes) January 6, 2025

UPDATE: Apparently Greenlanders aren't as MAGA as the anus-mouthed yam thought they were. Just as fast as he was there, he left.

Greenlandic Prime Minister Múte Egede "has been very, very clear … that there is a lot of support among the people of Greenland that Greenland is not for sale and will not be in the future either," Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said Tuesday.