'Trump Chicken' Lands In San Francisco

This, along with Baby Trump, are attempts to ridicule Trump and bring attention to his more serious crimes and misdemeanors. In the end, as more and more people stop treating this faux president as a real one, whatever respect Trump enjoys from assuming the office will be gone, if it isn't already.

Source: The Independent

A gigantic inflatable “Trump chicken” donning a prison uniform is due to set sail from San Francisco Bay on a boat called “Alcatraz Prison Transport” on Sunday.

The 33-foot blimp, which depicts US president Donald Trump, is dressed in black and white prison stripes and labelled “Prisoner 45”.

According to Bay Area KRON 4 News, the boat is expected to make its way along San Francisco's coast.

This is not far from Alcatraz Island - home of the infamous maximum security prison that closed in the 1960’s.

...

A GoFundMe page was set up in order to accumulate money for the chicken’s escapades and pay for the cost of rental boats.

According to the page called "Send President Chicken Off To Jail”, the Trump Chicken is scheduled to launch into the water at 11.30am and sail along the coast until 3pm.