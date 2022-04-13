Assistant Coach Alyssa Nakken Makes MLB History

"Obviously there's a historical nature to it," she said. "But again, this is my job." She's the first woman to coach on the field in a regular-season game.
Credit: youtube.com
April 13, 2022

Alyssa Nakken got the call last night: The San Francisco Giants needed her to coach at first base. She made major league history. Via ESPN.com:

She quickly pulled off her sweatshirt, grabbed her No. 92 jersey and found a bright orange batting helmet.

A few minutes later, Nakken made major league history as the first woman to coach on the field in a regular-season game when she took her spot Tuesday night in a 13-2 win over the San Diego Padres.

"I think we're all inspirations doing everything that we do on a day-to-day basis and I think, yes, this carries a little bit more weight because of the visibility, obviously there's a historical nature to it," she said. "But again, this is my job."









