Introducing Major League Baseball's First Female Coach — Alyssa Nakken!

Let's hear it for the San Francisco Giants! They hired Alyssa Nakken as the first female coach in MLB history!
I'm gonna try not to be jealous, because *I* wanted to be the one to break the gender barrier in baseball, but the Mets wouldn't have me. I had no athletic prowess whatsoever, but I really don't see why that would be a problem for the Mets. Since I'm 51 now, though, it may be time to let the dream die.
ANYWAY, Coach Nakken made it onto the field Monday night in a spring training game to coach first base, and the glass ceiling shattered! According to the New York Post:
Nakken, a four-time all-conference softball player at Sacramento State, became the first woman to be hired as a full-time coach in major league history when she was brought in by new Giants manager Gabe Kapler to coach outfielders and baserunners as an assistant. Kapler, along with multiple players and coaches, chose to kneel during the national anthem before the game.
The 30-year-old former first baseman joined the Giants in 2014 as an intern in baseball operations.
Congratulations, and may there be many more women joining your ranks, Coach Nakken!
This is really cool.
The #SFGiants have Alyssa Nakken coaching first base right now. pic.twitter.com/rRlusHDw7c
— Kerry Crowley (@KO_Crowley) July 21, 2020
Alyssa Nakken, the first female coach in MLB history, is coaching first base for the @SFGiants 🙌
(via @NBCSGiants)pic.twitter.com/aprLq2UyTK
— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 21, 2020
I was the first girl to join our community little league in the 70's. I was a catcher and they made me wear a cup because it was in the rulebook. We have come a long way.
— CJ (@pnwrunnerlass) July 21, 2020
She's not only the first female coach on a Major League Baseball staff in league history -- she also just became the first woman to coach on the field during a major league game https://t.co/c3H1U54MIV
— CNN (@CNN) July 21, 2020
Congrats @AlyssaNakken becoming the FIRST EVER! I’m honored to share the field with you 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/gpdRjDevXy
— Mauricio Dubon (@Mauriciodubon10) July 21, 2020
HERSTORY 🧡🖤
Today, we honor Alyssa Nakken for becoming the first woman to coach on the field during an @MLB game with a #ToppsNOW card. Congrats to Alyssa & the @SFGiants on making history!
Get Alyssa's Topps NOW card here: https://t.co/SWUXkBY7dk pic.twitter.com/WqQrZPd1Uy
— Topps (@Topps) July 21, 2020
Congratulations to @AlyssaNakken, the first woman to be an on-field coach during an MLB game last night! This was a historic moment and I’m so proud of my @SFGiants for leading the way. Go Giants! https://t.co/TdVQwdV1w5
— Senator Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) July 21, 2020
We are all cheering for @AlyssaNakken! pic.twitter.com/HjHFDRnpWG
— DC Girls Baseball (@DCGirlsBaseball) July 21, 2020