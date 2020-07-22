2020 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Introducing Major League Baseball's First Female Coach — Alyssa Nakken!

The San Francisco Giants made HERtory with the first female full-time coach, making it onto the field in the late innings of Monday night's game to coach 1st Base.
By Aliza Worthington
Image from: Twitter Screenshot

Let's hear it for the San Francisco Giants! They hired Alyssa Nakken as the first female coach in MLB history!

I'm gonna try not to be jealous, because *I* wanted to be the one to break the gender barrier in baseball, but the Mets wouldn't have me. I had no athletic prowess whatsoever, but I really don't see why that would be a problem for the Mets. Since I'm 51 now, though, it may be time to let the dream die.

ANYWAY, Coach Nakken made it onto the field Monday night in a spring training game to coach first base, and the glass ceiling shattered! According to the New York Post:

Nakken, a four-time all-conference softball player at Sacramento State, became the first woman to be hired as a full-time coach in major league history when she was brought in by new Giants manager Gabe Kapler to coach outfielders and baserunners as an assistant. Kapler, along with multiple players and coaches, chose to kneel during the national anthem before the game.

The 30-year-old former first baseman joined the Giants in 2014 as an intern in baseball operations.

Congratulations, and may there be many more women joining your ranks, Coach Nakken!

