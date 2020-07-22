Introducing Major League Baseball's First Female Coach — Alyssa Nakken!

Let's hear it for the San Francisco Giants! They hired Alyssa Nakken as the first female coach in MLB history!

I'm gonna try not to be jealous, because *I* wanted to be the one to break the gender barrier in baseball, but the Mets wouldn't have me. I had no athletic prowess whatsoever, but I really don't see why that would be a problem for the Mets. Since I'm 51 now, though, it may be time to let the dream die.

ANYWAY, Coach Nakken made it onto the field Monday night in a spring training game to coach first base, and the glass ceiling shattered! According to the New York Post:

Congratulations, and may there be many more women joining your ranks, Coach Nakken!

The #SFGiants have Alyssa Nakken coaching first base right now. pic.twitter.com/rRlusHDw7c — Kerry Crowley (@KO_Crowley) July 21, 2020

Alyssa Nakken, the first female coach in MLB history, is coaching first base for the @SFGiants 🙌



(via @NBCSGiants)pic.twitter.com/aprLq2UyTK — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 21, 2020

I was the first girl to join our community little league in the 70's. I was a catcher and they made me wear a cup because it was in the rulebook. We have come a long way. — CJ (@pnwrunnerlass) July 21, 2020

She's not only the first female coach on a Major League Baseball staff in league history -- she also just became the first woman to coach on the field during a major league game https://t.co/c3H1U54MIV — CNN (@CNN) July 21, 2020

Congrats @AlyssaNakken becoming the FIRST EVER! I’m honored to share the field with you 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/gpdRjDevXy — Mauricio Dubon (@Mauriciodubon10) July 21, 2020

HERSTORY 🧡🖤



Today, we honor Alyssa Nakken for becoming the first woman to coach on the field during an @MLB game with a #ToppsNOW card. Congrats to Alyssa & the @SFGiants on making history!



Get Alyssa's Topps NOW card here: https://t.co/SWUXkBY7dk pic.twitter.com/WqQrZPd1Uy — Topps (@Topps) July 21, 2020

Congratulations to @AlyssaNakken, the first woman to be an on-field coach during an MLB game last night! This was a historic moment and I’m so proud of my @SFGiants for leading the way. Go Giants! https://t.co/TdVQwdV1w5 — Senator Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) July 21, 2020