Donald Accidentally Phoned 'Ineffective Loser' Former Official HR McMaster

It's just been a little over a month since a journalist was inadvertently added to a Signal group chat where specific details of strikes were discussed. Now, retired Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster received an accidental call from Donald J. Trump on his cell phone. Someone from the White House instructed McMaster to stand by for the president.

The Independent reports:

The call was especially odd given that McMaster had been ousted from his role as national security adviser after only 13 months, way back in March 2018. Odder still was that only the day before — March 2, 2025 — President Donald Trump had lambasted McMaster on social media as a "weak and totally ineffective loser" following his appearance on 60 Minutes when he expressed skepticism about Trump's overtures to Russian President Vladimir Putin and any willingness on the Russian leader's part to end the war in Ukraine.

When Donald said 'Henry' on the phone, McMaster knew it was the co-president, but that he had phoned the wrong person since his name isn't Henry.

CBS News reports:

McMaster goes by H.R., short for Herbert Raymond. Not Henry. "Mr. President, this is H.R. McMaster," he said into the phone. "Why the f*** would I talk" to H.R. McMaster? Trump asked dismissively, and then Trump launched into a scathing critique of his former aide, two sources said.

Donald had intended to call South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, not his former national security adviser.

The outlet reports that White House communications director Steven Cheung criticized the former national security adviser in a statement.

"H.R. McMaster has completely beclowned himself and his third-rate book, which is now sold in the bargain bin of the fiction section of a discount bookstore, is filled with lies in a futile attempt to rehabilitate his tattered reputation," Cheung said.

Sure, buddy, but that doesn't explain Donald's call. And no matter what that chud says, McMaster's book, 'Tour of Duty in the Trump White House, was an Instant New York Times bestseller.