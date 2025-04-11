Crackpot RFK Jr Claims He'll Know Cause Of Autism By September

During today's Trump North Korean style cabinet meeting, HHS Sec. RFK Jr, claimed that in a few months he will know the exact cause of autism and limit the exposures that are causing it.

How many crackpots does it take to crack this country? It only takes one crackpot to destroy the country, which is Trump, but we have a whole cavalcade of crackpots running the federal government.

"At your direction" is the MAGA cult word of the day.

RFK: You we have now the autism rates have gone from now most recent numbers we think are going to be about 1 in 31, so they're going up again. From 1 in 10,000, when I was a kid and we are going at, your direction, we are going to know by September. We've launched a massive testing and research effort that's going to involve hundreds of scientists from around the world., By September we will know what has caused the autism epidemic and will be we'll be able to eliminate those exposures. TRUMP: That's a horrible statistic isn't it and there's got to be something artificial out there that's doing this so you think you're gonna have a pretty good idea huh RFK: We will know by September TRUMP: You know there will be no bigger news conference than that so that's that's it if you can come up with that answer where you stop taking something, you stop eating something, or maybe it's a shot, but something's causing it. It can't be, it can't be from 10,000...

RFK Jr., will do what the scientific community has been unable to do in five months.

Don't hold your breath for some real answers.