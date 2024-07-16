Leaked Video Shows Trump Spewing Anti-Vax Nonsense To RFK Jr.

In a leaked audio of a phone conversation between RFK Jr and Trump by his son Bobby Kennedy III, Trump proves how unqualified and brain dead he is when it comes to the health and safety of the American people.

But we already know that since he was the Dear Leader during the pandemic.

TRUMP: I agree with you, man. Something's wrong with that whole system. And, uh, you know, and it's the doctors you find. Remember, I said I want to do small doses. Small doses. When you, when you feed a baby, Bobby, uh, a vaccination that is like 38 different vaccines, and it looks like it's meant for a horse, not a, you know, 10-pound or 20-pound baby. It looks like you're giving, you should be giving a horse this, and do you ever see the size of it, right? You know, it's just massive. And then you see the baby all of a sudden starting to change radically. I've seen it too many times. And then you hear that it doesn't have an impact, right? But you and I talked about that a long time ago.

WTF is this man jabbering on about? The size of the dose is too big?"

The doctors and medical professionals, after clinical trials, come up with the recommended dosage for children and for adults. It has nothing to do with the size of the vaccine.

The idea that Trump has seen many babies at all is creepy. How did he see a baby rapidly change? Did they turn into baby lycanthropes right before his eyes?

Trump then asked RFK Jr. to join either his campaign or if he wins, his administration.

But you and I talked about that a long time ago. And, uh, anyway, I would be, I would love you to do something. And I think it would be so good for you and so big for you. And we're going to win. We're going to win.

Is RFK Jr. collaborating with Trump now?

UPDATE: The Biden-Harris campaign released a statement in response to the video: