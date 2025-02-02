Happy Groundhog Day

Feb 2nd, 1887.
By John AmatoFebruary 2, 2025

One hundred and thirty-eight years ago, the celebration of Groundhog Day began.

History:

On February 2, 1887, Groundhog Day, featuring a rodent meteorologist, is celebrated for the first time at Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. According to tradition, if a groundhog comes out of its hole on this day and sees its shadow, it gets scared and runs back into its burrow, predicting six more weeks of winter weather; no shadow means an early spring.

Who knew there was a language called Groundhogese?

Open thread away.

