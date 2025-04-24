Donald Trump's AI press secretary told the media that he's frustrated by the Ukraine president because he is litigating the peace deal in the press.

That something Trump does every day.

the US putting forth a Russian stamp of approval surrender deal is not what Pres. Zelensky or the Ukrainian people have in mind after suffering from Vladimir Putin's reign of murder.

LEAVITT: And in order to make a good deal, both sides have to walk away a little bit unhappy. And unfortunately, President Zelensky has been trying to litigate this peace negotiation in the press. And that's unacceptable to the president. These should be closed-door negotiations. The president's national security team, his advisors, have exuded significant time, energy, and effort to try to bring this war to an end. The American taxpayer has funded billions of dollars in this effort. And enough is enough. The president's frustrated, his patience is running very thin. He wants to do what's right for the world. He wants to see peace. He wants to see the killing stopped. But you need both sides of the war willing to do that. And unfortunately, President Zelensky seems to be moving in the wrong direction.

Trump wants to give Putin the keys to Ukraine in exchange for Russia to stop murdering civilian. And it's Putin who is violating even the most basic tenets of any "peace deal."

Putin's puppet is very loud today.

Critics want to know: What does Putin have on Trump?