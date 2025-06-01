Helen Mirren Rules Mobland

Still incredible after all these years
By John AmatoJune 1, 2025

Mobland is a new series on Paramount + that pits two crime families against each other.

It's created by Guy Richie and has been impeccably cast with Pierce Brosnan, Tom Hardy, Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, Lara Pulver, Mandeep Dhillon and the one and only, Dame Helen Mirren. It does lack his sense of humor, but has loads of action.

Critics are mixed, and they make valid points.

The series is a crazy amalgamation of past mob stories you've seen before. However, what other stories don't have is Helen Mirren. She plays Maeve Harrigan, and is a profane Lady Macbeth driving the violence at every turn.

The series may not be for everyone but Mirren's character keeps me watching.

She broke the mold with DCI Jane Tennison in the wonderful Prime Suspect series, and she's a hoot in Mobland.

Open Thread.

