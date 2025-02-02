Donald: 'Pain' Caused By Tariffs ‘Worth The Price That Must Be Paid’

But he and his dipshit billionaire shadow President won't feel any pain.
Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC license 2.0.
By Conover KennardFebruary 2, 2025

A Wall Street Journal opinion piece titled, 'The Dumbest Trade War in History' really got under Donald's thin-skin, so he took to Truth Social to rant against the paper while admitting that we may feel some pain from his trade war.

"The “Tariff Lobby,” headed by the Globalist, and always wrong, Wall Street Journal, is working hard to justify Countries like Canada, Mexico, China, and too many others to name, continue the decades long RIPOFF OF AMERICA, both with regard to TRADE, CRIME, AND POISONOUS DRUGS that are allowed to so freely flow into AMERICA," he scribbled. "THOSE DAYS ARE OVER!"

"The USA has major deficits with Canada, Mexico, and China (and almost all countries!), owes 36 Trillion Dollars, and we’re not going to be the “Stupid Country” any longer," It continued. "MAKE YOUR PRODUCT IN THE USA AND THERE ARE NO TARIFFS! Why should the United States lose TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN SUBSIDIZING OTHER COUNTRIES, and why should these other countries pay a small fraction of the cost of what USA citizens pay for Drugs and Pharmaceuticals, as an example?"

"THIS WILL BE THE GOLDEN AGE OF AMERICA!" he added. "WILL THERE BE SOME PAIN? YES, MAYBE (AND MAYBE NOT!). BUT WE WILL MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, AND IT WILL ALL BE WORTH THE PRICE THAT MUST BE PAID. WE ARE A COUNTRY THAT IS NOW BEING RUN WITH COMMON SENSE — AND THE RESULTS WILL BE SPECTACULAR!!!"

Similarly, Leon Musk agreed that Donald's mass deportations will affect the economy:

Donald has only been in office for two weeks, and his term is already a shitshow. He's breaking the free trade law that he signed in 2020. Egg prices are soaring, 2 fatal air disasters and the stock market plummeted after his White House Press Secretary announced his tariffs. There will be a food shortage after Donald's mass deportation, and construction costs will soar. And that's just the short list. MAGA!

I'll leave this here:

The most surreal and maddening feature of the campaign was that everyone agreed that high prices were the main issue but the guy explicitly, consistently running on a platform of raising everyone’s prices won voters most concerned about high prices.

We hammered this time and time again and yet.

Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes.bsky.social) 2025-02-02T13:36:27.124Z

