Gavin Newsom Mocks Trump Over No Show On Nov 4 Elections: 'Historically Weak'

Trump is nowhere in sight for today's elections
By John AmatoNovember 4, 2025

California Governor Gavin Newsom blasted Donald Trump and quickly explained why he's missing in action during the run-up to today's elections.

Demented Trump never misses a chance to be in the spotlight, no matter the circumstances, so it's interesting that he's been a non-entity during today's elections.

NEWSOM: Here we are on a Saturday at this event.

Where's Donald Trump?

He's not out here campaigning no on 50. He's not campaigning for Republican candidates in New Jersey and Virginia.

No one wants to be associated. No one wants to be seen with him. That's how historically weak Donald Trump is.

And I think that will appear in vivid three-dimensional ways on November 5th, to your question.

Democratic Party will not only have won those races, but by a margin that also sends a message.

The only election Trump has weighed in on is the NYC mayoral race. He knows he has no clout there so he can't hurt any of the contenders trying to smear Mamdani.

Trump's polling has cratered significantly in all areas and in overall approval. Hence, his non-participation in today's elections.

Newsom knows how to push Trump's buttons and continues to do so.

More, please.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon