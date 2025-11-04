Gavin Newsom Mocks Trump Over No Show On Nov 4 Elections: 'Historically Weak'

California Governor Gavin Newsom blasted Donald Trump and quickly explained why he's missing in action during the run-up to today's elections.

Demented Trump never misses a chance to be in the spotlight, no matter the circumstances, so it's interesting that he's been a non-entity during today's elections.

NEWSOM: Here we are on a Saturday at this event. Where's Donald Trump? He's not out here campaigning no on 50. He's not campaigning for Republican candidates in New Jersey and Virginia.



No one wants to be associated. No one wants to be seen with him. That's how historically weak Donald Trump is. And I think that will appear in vivid three-dimensional ways on November 5th, to your question. Democratic Party will not only have won those races, but by a margin that also sends a message.

The only election Trump has weighed in on is the NYC mayoral race. He knows he has no clout there so he can't hurt any of the contenders trying to smear Mamdani.

Trump's polling has cratered significantly in all areas and in overall approval. Hence, his non-participation in today's elections.

Newsom knows how to push Trump's buttons and continues to do so.

More, please.