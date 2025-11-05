California's Prop 50 Wins In A Blowout

Voters are giving the Democratic party the chance to gain up to five House seats in next year’s midterm elections.
By Susie MadrakNovember 5, 2025

There were still thousands of people standing in line last night, but news organizations called it a win for Prop 50 a minute after the polls closed. Via NBC News:

California voters have approved a new congressional map drawn by state Democrats, NBC News projects, giving the party the chance to gain up to five House seats in next year’s midterm elections and counter Republican redistricting efforts in other states.

The approval of the ballot measure allows California Democrats to temporarily circumvent the independent commission that typically controls the redistricting process and enact a more partisan map. The green light from voters will help Democrats limit, but not eliminate, the political disadvantage they’re set to face in the 2026 elections after Republicans in several other states, most notably Texas, redrew maps this year to boost their party.

MAJOR BREAKING: California’s redistricting measure, Prop 50, has PASSED — a major win for Governor Gavin Newsom.

The Blue Tsunami is complete.

Trump and MAGA have been forcefully REJECTED by the American people.

California voters have spoken and fairness wins. Prop. 50 passed, giving CA the power to correct partisan gerrymanders and strengthen democracy. We must fight back against the Republican power grab and reclaim our democratic institutions, and Californians have just shown they’re ready to fight.

