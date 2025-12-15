Sen. Warnock Reminds MTP Host Who's Responsible For Skyrocketing Insurance Premiums

Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock with the correct response to the right-wing framing on skyrocketing insurance premiums from Meet the Press host Kristen Welker.
By HeatherDecember 15, 2025

Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock with the correct response to the right-wing framing on skyrocketing insurance premiums from Meet the Press host Kristen Welker. Sorry Welker, but it's not "Congress" that's the problem. It's Republicans, and Warnock immediately reminded her of that fact.

He was way more polite to her in response to her concern trolling than I would have been, but he got his point across nonetheless.

KRISTEN WELKER: Senator, let's talk about health care. Because of course there's a big battle to extend the Obamacare subsidies, which are set to expire at the end of the year. Do you think that Congress will be able to reach a deal to prevent subsidies from spiking? And if not, what will you say to your constituents, some 22 million people, who will see their premiums spike, Senator?

SEN. RAPHAEL WARNOCK: I hope we can fix it. But quite frankly you ought to ask my Republican colleagues. They have the House. They have the Senate. They have the White House.

We have given them 13 opportunities this year to stop these premiums from doubling. And every single time they turn their backs on their own constituents.

And I really do mean their own constituents. Because it's people in red districts and red states who will be disproportionately impacted by these premiums that are set to double in a matter of weeks, triple for some people, quadruple for others.

I'll tell you I was down in Evans County, Georgia – Claxton, Georgia, that provides us those wonderful fruitcakes at Christmas time. And those folks have literally seen their labor and delivery unit close in recent years because of these draconian cuts to health care.

And if we don't do something they may very well lose their ICU. Can I tell you something? If you live in Claxton, Georgia, if you live in rural America, even if you have wealth and resources, and you're having a stroke, and there's no ICU within a reasonable distance because of these draconian cuts, you are impaired. Your life is in peril. You are in trouble. We can do better than this.

This is not a "both sides" problem. It's a Republican problem. Good for Warnock for immediately reminding her of that fact.

