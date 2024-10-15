Sen. Warnock Reminds Media About Trump And The Central Park Five

Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock reassured Democrats that Black men would not vote for Trump with any significance once they hit voting booths.

Trump's toxic masculinity and white nationalism bring in the most misogynistic of the male persuasion, and his lead is about the same as it has been since he ran for office.

Remember, President Obama lost the male vote to Romney by 7 points.

BASH: A New York Times poll released this weekend shows Vice President Harris at 78 percent among black likely voters. That's nearly 10 points behind what President Biden got in the – according to the 2020 exit polls. So one in five black men are saying that they are supporting Donald Trump. Why do you think that is? WARNOCK: Listen, let me tell you something this morning. Black men are not going to vote for Donald Trump in any significant numbers. There'll be some. We're not a monolith. But as black folk in general, and black men in particular, consider who Donald Trump is, as they consider the fact that this is the man who literally took out a full-page ad in the New York Times saying that these young teenagers back in the 1980s who were accused of a horrific crime should receive the death penalty. And then when it was proven that the exonerated five, the Central Park five, were actually innocent, Donald Trump has shown no deal of concern about what they went through, no deal – no bit of contrition about it. He's doubled down on his position. This is who he is. And black men know that as they watch him deal with his own criminal problems and concerns, that the criminal justice system certainly doesn't handle them the way it handles him. On the other hand, you've got Kamala Harris, who in her work as a prosecutor found ways to give people a path towards a better life, who has spent her whole life as a lawyer, as a senator, and now as vice president, centering the concerns of ordinary people. Again, we're not a monolith, but this idea that large numbers of black men are going to vote for Donald Trump, it's not going to happen.

Trump runs a white nationalist party and campaigns as if he isn't, by putting on a few Black Republicans whenever he can. But the heart of his campaign centers on racism and hate.