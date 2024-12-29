'A Pretty Big One': CNN Confronts Trump Backer On Elon Musk's 'Conflict Of Interest'

Gov. Chris Sununu (R-NH) dismissed billionaire Elon Musk's influence with President-elect Donald Trump despite his government contracts by insisting "everyone has a conflict of interest."

During a Sunday interview with CNN, Sununu praised Trump for taking advice from billionaires.

"And he has outsiders, and in as much as people say, well, Elon is a billionaire outsider first, I don't mind that they're billionaires," the Republican governor explained.

CNN host Dana Bash interrupted: "One of the criticisms and the concerns is that he has billions of dollars tied up in Government contracts, you don't see a conflict of interest here?"

"Everyone has a conflict of interest," Sununu argued.

"But that's like a pretty big one," Bash pressed.

"The guy's worth 450 billion as of today, you know today in this month," Sununu replied. "So, I don't think he's doing it for the money."

"So I like the fact that he's, in a way, he's so rich."