Elon Musk's AI Points The Finger At Him For Misinformation

User Gary Koepnick asked the AI which person spreads the most information on Twitter/X. Guess who it named?
By Susie MadrakNovember 15, 2024

Elon Musk's artificial intelligence seems to have gone into business for itself, labeling Musk as one of the worst offenders when it comes to spreading misinformation online. Via Fortune:

“Based on various analyses, social media sentiment, and reports, Elon Musk has been identified as one of the most significant spreaders of misinformation on X since he acquired the platform,” it wrote, later adding “Musk has made numerous posts that have been criticized for promoting or endorsing misinformation, especially related to political events, elections, health issues like COVID-19, and conspiracy theories. His endorsements or interactions with content from controversial figures or accounts with a history of spreading misinformation have also contributed to this perception.”

The AI also pointed out that because of Musk’s large number of followers and high visibility, any misinformation he posts is immediately amplified and gains legitimacy among his followers.

