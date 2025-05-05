'Sinners': Wild Multi Genre Filmmaking At Its Finest

I went to see Ryan Coogler's new movie Sinners on Saturday and had a stomping good time.

I've never been a huge Michael B Jordan fan outside of his stint on Friday Night Lights , but his performance as the rabble-rousing, gun-toting SmokeStack twins was exceptional.

The cast brought their A game, including the always wonderful Wunmi Mosaku.

The Hollywood Reporter writes this about the film, a "genre-bending brew of vampire horror, Southern Gothic, folklore and blues-soaked spirituality."

I can't disagree.

In any other hands, singing and dancing vampires would be ridiculous. In Coogler's hands, it was a riotous pleasure.

See it on the big screen!

Open thread below...