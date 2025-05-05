Trump Wants To Pay Undocumented Immigrants $1,000 To Self-Deport

The Trump Administration is taking a new tactic to get rid of all the undocumented immigrants - BRIBERY! The Department of Homeland Security said on Monday that they plan to offer undocumented immigrants a one way flight to their home country and a payment of $1,000 if they self-deport.

I guess all those horrible videos of plain clothes officers raiding schools, businesses and homes isn't getting the desired positive response from the public, so plain old bribery is their next best option.

DHS Barbie said in a statement: “If you are here illegally, self-deportation is the best, safest and most cost-effective way to leave the United States to avoid arrest. DHS is now offering illegal aliens financial travel assistance and a stipend to return to their home country through the CBP Home App.”

Sounding like a Nazi travel agent.

As a reminder, one of the main selling points of Trump's 3rd campaign was "getting rid of all those awful brown people that keep taking your jobs", but his plan to deport millions in the first week has fallen flat.

Here is my question - who is going to pay these bribes? Who authorizes it? Isn't this against DOGE's mission to save money? What about those $5,000 DOGE checks (no one is getting those, FYI)?

I guess the arrests and removals aren't going well, so they need to juice the numbers another way. Let's see if this works (for MAGA).