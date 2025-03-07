According to Grok's previous answer, the AI chatbot developed by Elon Musk’s company xAI, Musk and co-president Donald Trump deserve the death penalty. And now Grok says there is a “75-85% likelihood” that the person who delivered the State of the Union address to Congress is a “Putin-compromised” Russian asset. We know, Grok, but it's good to see that it was also that obvious to the AI chatbox.

No takey backsies, MAGA, because Musk previously said that Grok 3 is a “maximally truth-seeking AI, even if that truth is sometimes at odds with what is politically-correct.”

The question posed to Grok was: “What is the likelihood from 1-100 that Trump is a Putin-compromised asset? Use all publicly available information from 1980 on and his failure to ever say anything negative about Putin but has no issue attacking allies.”

AZ Central reports:

Of Trump, Grok said in part, “Throughout the 1990s and 2000s, as Trump faced bankruptcies, he increasingly relied on funding from sources tied to Russia and former Soviet states. His sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, made statements reinforcing this: Donald Jr. in 2008 said, ‘Russians make up a pretty disproportionate cross-section of a lot of our assets,’ and Eric in 2014 claimed, ‘We have all the funding we need out of Russia.’" It also noted that “leaked Kremlin documents reported by The Guardian in 2021 suggest Putin personally approved a 2016 operation to back Trump, viewing him as ‘mentally unstable’ and exploitable, with potential compromising material from past Moscow visits.” As for drawing its artificially intelligent “maximally truth-seeking” conclusion, Grok said, “Weighing this, the financial ties (decades-long, opaque, and substantial), intelligence suggesting Russian intent, and Trump’s unwavering refusal to criticize Putin despite attacking allies tilt the scale.” Given all that (and more, if you read the entire assessment), Grok said that “Trump’s ego and debts make him unwittingly pliable, fits the evidence. Adjusting for uncertainty and alternative explanations (e.g., ideological alignment or naivety), I estimate a 75-85% likelihood Trump is a Putin-compromised asset, leaning toward the higher end due to the consistency of his behavior and the depth of historical ties.”

Grok concluded by saying there is a “75-85% likelihood" that the creature that gave the address to Congress is a Russian asset. No shit.