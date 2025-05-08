Oops! Kash Patel's Dog Ate His FBI Budget Homework

Senator Patty Murray was understandably flummoxed when FBI Director Kash Patel couldn't even produce an outline for a budget proposal that was required by law last week.

How does the Senate hold a hearing on the FBI budget for 2026 without the freaking budget?

Patel is another Trump sycophant who is unqualified to lead any federal agency.

MURRAY: Now let me just start with the budget. As Ranking Member Van Hollen noted earlier, this hearing is being held without the FBI's fiscal year 2025 spend plan and a full budget request for fiscal year 2026. The spend plan is required by law. It was due to Congress over a week ago. We have not yet seen it. That is really absurd. The FBI is our nation's leading law enforcement agency. A budget of $10.7 billion. It is critical that we understand how you are spending taxpayer dollars. So Director Patel, when should we expect this FY25 spend plan for the FBI? Have you seen it? Have you reviewed it? When will we get it? PATEL: I'll get you an answer ma'am. I don't have a timeline on that. MURRAY: It was due last week by law. PATEL: I understand. MURRAY: And your answer is you just understand. You're not going to follow the law? PATEL: My answer is that I am following the law and I'm working with my interagency partners to do this and get you the budget that you are required to have. And you have no timeline? PATEL: No.

Jesus.

Sen. Murray didn't let go to highlight the absurdity of Patel's responses.

What has he been doing since he took office?

Clubbing?

MURRAY: So Director Patel, where is the FY2026 budget request for the FBI? PATEL: It's being worked on ma'am. MURRAY: Have you reviewed it? Have you approved it? PATEL: Not yet. MURRAY: When will we get it? PATEL: As soon as I can get it from my interagency partners and get it approved. MURRAY: Six months from now? PATEL: I don't know ma'am. MURRAY: Well, how do we as Congress do our budget and our work without that request and without the spend plan? PATEL: Well, ma'am, I'm here doing the best I can. I can't make up answers. I'm going to commit to you to work on getting you the information you need. MURRAY: That is insufficient and deeply disturbing. No response? PATEL: I've given my response.

What an unqualified hack.

Maybe reports are true that Patel is partying instead of working.