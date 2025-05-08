Pouty Patel Throws Whiny Fit When Busted For FBI Vendetta

During today's Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on the FBI's 2026 budget request, FBI Director Kash Patel pitched a whiny fit when Vice Chair Patty Murray called him out for politicizing the agency against those investigating Trump and the Jan 6 insurrectionists.

MURRAY: President Trump has turned the Department of Justice into a tool to go after his perceived enemies, and many of the actions we have now seen at the FBI are alarming. The FBI has reassigned and pushed out career FBI agents for political reasons. We have seen fear and intimidation promoted throughout the Bureau, including by polygraphing your own staff. We have seen the arrest of a sitting judge in Wisconsin, and during your confirmation hearing, you committed that there would be no politicization, no retribution at the FBI under your leadership. You have reportedly placed FBI employees responsible for Investigation January 6th cases on leave. Is that keeping up your promise of no politicization, no retribution? PATEL: It is, because that is wildly inaccurate. Let me tell you what the FBI has done since I got there. 8,276 federal arrests. 820 kilograms seized of fentanyl. (Yada, yada, yada)

Instead of answering Murray's direct question, Patel listed normal FBI functions. Murray got him back on track.

MURRAY: That is not my question. PATEL: You asked if I was weaponizing the FBI, and I am not. I am giving you the hard, concrete examples of the men and women putting handcuffs on bad people, doing harm to our children and innocent Americans. I do not see weaponization. MURRAY: You have placed on leave FBI employees responsible for the Investigation of January 6th. That sounds political to me. PATEL: I have not placed anyone on leave who has not violated their ethical obligation or their oath to the Constitution. MURRAY: So if they were investigating January 6th, you believe they were violating an ethics obligation? PATEL: Nope. I think the common theme here is you putting words in my mouth, and I am not going to tolerate it, nor will the men and women of the FBI. MURRAY: Well, you did place on leave an analyst responsible for investigating Russia's meddling in the 2016 election. Is that politicization? Is that retribution? PATEL: No, not if she broke the law or the ethical guidelines.

What ethical guidelines is Patel talking about? Is investigating the heinous and treasonous attack on the US Capitol not permitted and deemed unethical by Patel?

Patel is forcing his employees to take polygraphs as an intimidation tactic to help shield Trump and his cronies.

At the end of her questioning, Patel played the victim card and whined that he was the only person targeted by the FBI.

What a crybaby.