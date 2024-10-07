Elon Musk's Mom Encourages Her 1M Followers To Commit Voter Fraud

Maye Musk is Elon Musk's mother and holds Canadian, South African, and American citizenship. When Leon Musk bought Twitter, just before he broke it, he vowed it would be politically "neutral," and most of us knew that wasn't true. Then, Leon jumped on the Trump Trainwreck and stumped for the disgraced former President in Butler, Pennsylvania, describing himself as "Dark MAGA." I think he meant Dork MAGA, but whatever.

Maye took to Xitter to tell her one million followers to vote ten times (!!!) using fake names, which didn't go down well.

"The Democrats have given us another option," she insisted. "You don't have to register to vote. On Election Day, have 10 fake names, go to 10 polling booths and vote 10 times. That's 100 votes, and it's not illegal. Maybe we should work the system too."

The backlash was swift.

America if Biden locked up Elon's mom for voter fraud: https://t.co/UvmBjqCLtN pic.twitter.com/U54WUKsWDd — I Smoked Diddy (@BlackKnight10k) October 6, 2024

How long would a Dem account stay active if it tweeted this?



(BTW, this is Elon's Mom) https://t.co/oO2VqubiRW — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) October 6, 2024

This is voter fraud https://t.co/S0izzCIXPU — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) October 6, 2024

Again voter fraud doesn't happen at scale because it's the dumbest crime you can possibly commit. Years in prison for even a single, easily proven instance in order to negligibly benefit someone who isn't you.



It's a crime exclusively committed by people with acute brain worms. https://t.co/GLDBeLvpzp — zeddy (@Zeddary) October 6, 2024

Now we know who’s supporting voter fraud. (This is highly illegal.) https://t.co/9mreiq3LYH — Chris Kelly | ckelly.eth (@thatchriskelly) October 6, 2024

Why don’t you give this a try, Madame Apartheid, Mother of Little Lord Emeralds In His Pockets? https://t.co/UFR3wvGY7Q — Landon Hall (@LandonHall) October 6, 2024

Maye Musk is telling her followers to commit voter fraud @DHSgov and @FBI

.. keep on this thx. https://t.co/PMD6Iyvq4e — Mark 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@_mark) October 6, 2024

She walked that back, suggesting that Republicans will make sure no illegal votes are cast, but the harm has been done as her initial post was viewed over 4 million times. And she kept her previous post up for some strange reason.

In Butler, Pennsylvania, we just heard that the Republicans will make sure no illegals vote. Ignore my previous post. https://t.co/syxMCHPeKN — Maye Musk (@mayemusk) October 5, 2024

Right-wingers have insisted that voter fraud is rampant among Democrats, but the opposite is true. And because the system works, Trump voters have been caught committing voter fraud. And Tina Peters is spending 9 years in prison for her crimes. Trump, too, has encouraged his voters to vote more than once.

The apartheid mom needs to take her privileged son back to South Africa. We get one vote here in the United States. One.