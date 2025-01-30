Woman Pardoned By Trump Headed To Prison For Fatal Car Crash

Yet another pardoned insurrectionist has found themselves facing more legal trouble (this is the 4th that I know of!). Fresh off her pardon last week, Emily Hernandez found herself in court for a fatal DWI that occurred when she was behind the wheel - drunk - on January 5, 2022.

For those looking at that date and going "what, that sounds familiar", you would be correct. It was 364 days after the insurrection that she participated in. I guess she didn't really learn her lesson.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch is reporting that that on Jan. 5, 2022, Emily Hernandez was "driving the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 44 for several miles when she crashed into a Buick SUV carrying Victoria "Vickie" N. Wilson, 32, and Ryan E. Wilson, 36. Vickie was killed. Ryan, who was seriously injured and walks with a cane today, said he lives in constant pain."

The testimony from Ryan Wilson was horrifying.

Hernandez sat "staring ahead with her hands clasped in her lap" while he addressed the court during her sentencing.

The judge in the case threw the book at her, sentencing Hernandez to 10 years for Vickie's death and 7 years for injuries caused in the crash, which is close to the maximum for both charges. The sentences are to be served concurrently, meaning she will serve 10 years total.

Her attorney asked for a ridiculous 120 days and probation.

Some more details about her arrest - her blood alcohol content was a shocking .20, which is nearly three times the legal limit in Missouri.

Back to January 6th. She was actually in a famous photo where she was holding Speaker Nancy Pelosi's nameplate. She was charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building and was sentenced to 30 days in jail. She was pardoned by Donald Trump.

4 down, 1496 to go.