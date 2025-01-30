Our Yellow Air Traffic Controller In Chief Plays Blame Game

In the past week, Yambo fired the Aviation Security Advisory Committee, put a hiring freeze on FAA air traffic controllers, and is trying to get federal employees like air traffic controllers to quit.

This morning, I wonder if his libertarian handlers are starting to realize federal employees serve an actual purpose.

It's completely on brand that the way the Giant Yam would deal with this tragedy is by appointing himself an expert and finding someone, anyone but him, to blame.

He knows everything, you know. His uncle was a professor at MIT!

Was literally talking to the union representing federal air traffic controllers earlier today about how there’s already a major shortage of air traffic controllers and the resignation offers they all just got from OPM could seriously endanger public safety. — Abby Vesoulis (@abbyvesoulis.bsky.social) 2025-01-30T03:19:54.924Z

the first fatal commercial plane crash in 16 years happened just days after Trump froze hiring of air traffic controllers that were already stretched thin — Sam (@samd.bsky.social) 2025-01-30T02:59:19.038Z

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy says he hasn’t spoken to the air traffic controllers who were in the tower when the crash happened. — The Vivlia (@thevivlia.bsky.social) 2025-01-30T06:46:52.792Z

"Obviously it is not standard to have aircraft collide. I want to be clear on that." -- Sean Duffy, our new secretary of transportation in the new awful administration. — Jeff (Gutenberg Parenthesis) Jarvis (@jeffjarvis.bsky.social) 2025-01-30T13:02:07.977Z

DOES THIS FOX NEWS DOOFUS HAVE ANY IDEA WHAT HE'S DOING? His expertise is in reality TV. Now imagine if Pete Buttigieg were still here. In fact, imagine how prepared Mayor Pete would have already been on his first day.

9 days ago trump was warned firing 400 FAA senior officials, the TSA head, and 3,000 air traffic controllers would put aviation security at risk apnews.com/article/coas... — Dr Oddman (@droddman.bsky.social) 2025-01-30T07:43:39.744Z

This expert says it sounds like a covert training mission that didn't have its signal turned on. Why isn't the SecDef not out there answering questions?

I'm just going to assume that somehow, someway, this all tracks back to this administration's incompetence. Because that's what Republicans would do!