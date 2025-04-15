A-1 Steak Sauce Responds To Linda McMahon's Stupidity

Linda McMahon, another unqualified Trump cabinet selection, referred to artificial intelligence (AI) as A-1. You know, like the steak sauce.
By John AmatoApril 15, 2025

Donald Trump's unqualified Education Secretary Linda McMahon embarrassed herself and the entire country when she started describing artificial intelligence as A1 steak sauce during a conference last week.

MSNBC's Rachel Maddow explained that McMahon's job is not to help education in America, but to destroy the entire Department of Education highlighted, her disastrous remarks a few days ago.

"It's a whole conference about AI Artificial intelligence AI that's what we call it right AI AI -unless you're Trump's Education Secretary in case that abbreviation AI Turns out that's a really hard one," Maddow said.

MCMAHON: I heard, I think it was a letter or a report that I heard this morning I wish I could remember the source but that there is a school system that's going to start making sure that first graders or even pre K's have A1 teaching, every year starting, you know that far down in the grades and that's just a that's a wonderful thing.
That first graders or even pre-K's have A1 teaching, you know every year starting --you know that far down in the grades and that's just a that's a wonderful thing. Kids are sponges, you know, they just absorb everything and so wasn't all that long ago that is we're gonna have internet in our schools. Whoo Now, okay.

Let's see A1 and how and how can that be helpful?

John Oliver quipped, "I am team Steak Sauce."

Maddow had a field day with this.

So did A-1 Steak Sauce.

The incompetence within the Trump administration is monumental.

Sycophants, malcontents, and most of all, cos-players, helm major federal agencies.

Discussion

