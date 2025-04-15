Jon Stewart Finally Sees The Light: 'How Authoritarian Is We?'

“Who could’ve known?” he asked, before joking, “Maybe if somebody out there had yelled at me on BlueSky about this, I would have known.”
By Susie MadrakApril 15, 2025

When even Jon Stewart notices, how much longer before the American electorate does? Via the Daily Beast:

“I gotta tell you, I did not think [Trump] would get this authoritarian this fast. I really didn’t,” Stewart admitted in his Monday monologue.

“Who could’ve known?” he asked, before joking, “Maybe if somebody out there had yelled at me on BlueSky about this, I would have known.”

Stewart has received a lot of criticism from left-wing pundits on BlueSky over the past few months, most notably after his Jan. 27 monologue where he criticized Democrats for being too quick to call Trump’s actions “fascist.”

[...] He played a clip of Trump and El Salvador President Nayib Bukele both refusing to allow Abrego to return, calling him a “terrorist” in the process.

“You know,“ Stewart said, stunned. ”The thing that’s... Like, they’re f--king enjoying this.”

“Like, the two of them,” Stewart continued. “Our president, their president. ‘OK, I guess we’ll just have to let him rot in a f--king prison even though he didn’t deserve to be there.’

“You guys don’t care about this guy,” Stewart said to Trump and Bukele. “But somebody else cares about this person. And you just randomly, with no evidence that you’ll show anybody, called him a terrorist.”

Jon Stewart has a message for his Bluesky critics: 'My bad'

LateNighter (@latenightercom.bsky.social) 2025-04-15T03:46:35.191Z

Jon Stewart on Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s Deportation and How Trump Fails to Deliver

youtu.be/OZbCyBMfy2c

The Daily Show (@thedailyshow.com) 2025-04-15T03:06:36.077Z

as a millennial of a certain age i can't really dislike Jon Stewart but come the fuck on man, a bunch of people knew. we tried to warn everyone. you and a lot of other media luminaries told us to calm down

Robert Evans (the Only Robert Evans) (@iwriteok.bsky.social) 2025-04-15T07:44:54.622Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon