Jon Stewart Finally Sees The Light: 'How Authoritarian Is We?'

When even Jon Stewart notices, how much longer before the American electorate does? Via the Daily Beast:

“I gotta tell you, I did not think [Trump] would get this authoritarian this fast. I really didn’t,” Stewart admitted in his Monday monologue.

“Who could’ve known?” he asked, before joking, “Maybe if somebody out there had yelled at me on BlueSky about this, I would have known.”

Stewart has received a lot of criticism from left-wing pundits on BlueSky over the past few months, most notably after his Jan. 27 monologue where he criticized Democrats for being too quick to call Trump’s actions “fascist.”

[...] He played a clip of Trump and El Salvador President Nayib Bukele both refusing to allow Abrego to return, calling him a “terrorist” in the process.

“You know,“ Stewart said, stunned. ”The thing that’s... Like, they’re f--king enjoying this.”

“Like, the two of them,” Stewart continued. “Our president, their president. ‘OK, I guess we’ll just have to let him rot in a f--king prison even though he didn’t deserve to be there.’

“You guys don’t care about this guy,” Stewart said to Trump and Bukele. “But somebody else cares about this person. And you just randomly, with no evidence that you’ll show anybody, called him a terrorist.”