Hackers Break Into Silicon Valley Crosswalks To Taunt Techbros

Instead of the usual “walk” or “wait” instructions from crosswalk speakers, Silicon Valley pedestrians were shocked over the weekend when they instead heard seemingly deep faked recordings, mocking some of the major broligarchy. Via The L.A.Times:

A series of viral videos posted on social media showed crosswalk speakers playing derisive messages about billionaire tech giants Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg in Palo Alto, Menlo Park and Redwood City as perplexed onlookers laughed.

[...] In one viral video, a woman pressed the pedestrian call button beneath a sign that had been modified to say “Boycott Tesla.” In addition to the standard pedestrian instructions, the speaker played a fake Musk monologue.

“You know it’s funny, I used to think he was just this dumb sack of [expletive],” the voice resembling Musk’s began, apparently referring to President Trump. “But, well, when you get to know him, he’s actually really sweet and tender and loving.”

In the background, a voice resembling Donald Trump’s responded: “Sweetie, come back to bed.”