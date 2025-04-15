AOC Busts Marjorie Taylor Greene For Possible Insider Trading

During a massive rally in Idaho, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez blasted QAnon Klan MOm Marjorie Taylor Greeene for profiting off of Trump's insane yo-yo tariffs.

The NY Times is reporting that Marge "purchased between tens and hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of stock on April 8 and 9, the day before and the day of President Trump’s announcement that he was pausing a sweeping set of global tariffs, a pivot that sent the stock market soaring out of a sizable slump."

AOC seized on this during his speech.

CORTEZ: We saw it just happen with Trump's corrupt and disastrous and rushed tariff scheme. We saw Marjorie Taylor Greene buy that dip. I got one question for her. How much did you make? How much did you make off of people's despair?



How much did you make off that panic? How much did you make off of that suffering? No more. We can't accept it.

AOC hit the nail on the head. And she didn't need space lasers to do it.

Color me not surprised since lawlessness and corruption is what MAGA is all about. Marge's trades smell to the high heavens.

When Democrats take back the House, there will be investigations into Marge and most likely many other Trump supporters in Congress. Trump's whole administration is profiting off of the suffering working class that lost so much to Trump's ignorant obsession with tariffs.