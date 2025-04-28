FAFO By Any Other Name

When Steve Riabov started his California construction company six years ago, he named it Musk Construction, after his hero, President Elmo. Riabov had a vision of making his company bold and innovative and become filthy rich. But now, sales are going down and some clients are backing out of their contracts. So, Riabov is now distancing himself from his erstwhile hero.

But in recent months, Riabov, 35, has become disillusioned with his idol, who has metaphorically and literally taken a chainsaw to the federal government as head of President Donald Trump's Department of Government Efficiency. Riabov, a native of Ukraine, was also deeply upset by Musk's recent comments about his home country. So, he's now committed to purging Musk from Musk Construction ‒ even though it will cost him between $15,000 and $20,000 to get a new company trademark and permits. And he's already removed the Musk Construction logo from the company's red Tesla vehicles, along with the vanity plates, "MUSK UP" and "MUSK INC." "I can’t stand it," Riabov told USA TODAY. "I no longer align with all of his values. I have to change the name."

Excuse my skepticism and cynicism, but I think Riabov's change of heart is more motivated by his dwindling profit margin than a sudden outburst of morality. Riabov no longer aligns with all of Elmo's values, just some? Which values does he still agree with? Greed? Corruption? Lying? Racism?

And what the heck is up with that logo? Was he trying to attract a MAGA clientele by using a symbol close to the Russian hammer and sickle? Riabov definitely has some questionable decision making skills.