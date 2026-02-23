Whiny Titty Baby Goes Off The Deep End Over SCOTUS Ruling For Third Day

Donald Trump took to his social media platform to cry angry tears for the third day over the Supreme Court ruling on his tariffs, littering his post with lies, a message packed with his grievances and bravado, and very light on legal accuracy. Sigh. But that's the president we somehow ended up with, perhaps as some punishment for our past lives.

"The supreme court (will be using lower case letters for a while based on a complete lack of respect!) of the United States accidentally and unwittingly gave me, as President of the United States, far more powers and strength than I had prior to their ridiculous, dumb, and very internationally divisive ruling," he wrote on Monday morning. For one thing, I can use Licenses to do absolutely “terrible” things to foreign countries, especially those countries that have been RIPPING US OFF for many decades, but incomprehensibly, according to the ruling, can’t charge them a License fee - BUT ALL LICENSES CHARGE FEES, why can’t the United States do so?"

Fact check: There is nothing in the ruling that expands presidential licensing powers beyond what already existed.

"You do a license to get a fee!" he continued. "The opinion doesn’t explain that, but I know the answer! The court has also approved all other Tariffs, of which there are many, and they can all be used in a much more powerful and obnoxious way, with legal certainty, than the Tariffs as initially used."

"Our incompetent supreme court did a great job for the wrong people, and for that they should be ashamed of themselves (but not the Great Three!), he wrote. "The next thing you know they will rule in favor of China and others, who are making an absolute fortune on Birthright Citizenship, by saying the 14th Amendment was NOT written to take care of the “babies of slaves,” which it was as proven by the EXACT TIMING of its construction, filing, and ratification, which perfectly coincided with the END OF THE CIVIL WAR."

"How much better can you do than that?" he added. "But this supreme court will find a way to come to the wrong conclusion, one that again will make China, and various other Nations, happy and rich. Let our supreme court keep making decisions that are so bad and deleterious to the future of our Nation - I have a job to do. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! President DONALD J. TRUMP"

There's more!

"Any Country that wants to “play games” with the ridiculous supreme court decision, especially those that have “Ripped Off” the U.S.A. for years, and even decades, will be met with a much higher Tariff, and worse, than that which they just recently agreed to," he wrote in a separate post. "BUYER BEWARE!!! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP"

More tears in a 3rd post this morning:

"As President, I do not have to go back to Congress to get approval of Tariffs, he claimed. "It has already been gotten, in many forms, a long time ago! They were also just reaffirmed by the ridiculous and poorly crafted supreme court decision! President DJT"

Trump's crazy-time post somehow reframes his clear Supreme Court loss as a win that secretly empowers him more. But that's not what happened. The ruling limited his authority, and we really shouldn't have had to go to such great lengths to rein him in from declaring emergencies where none exist, to flex his narcissistic wannabe king muscle.