Trump Attempts To Form A Coherent Thought, Fails Miserably

During a press event, Trump's addled brain was on full display as he discussed one topic, got distracted, moved on to something else, then stayed on a completely unrelated topic for several minutes.

In this clip, Trump started whining about IDs, then launched into a discussion of New York City Mayor Mamdani shoveling snow during the blizzard -- then he got distracted by a woman, then he rambled on about getting her eyes fixed, and he's so great, he gave her a lot of money to fix her eye problems.

Does anyone believe he gave this unnamed woman any money?

One day, he may mistake the nuclear football for a lunchbox and trigger some bombs looking for McDonald's fish filet sandwiches.

TRUMP: Why would we do this? They walk in, nobody even asks, like? Do you have an identification? You have an ID? It's so crazy. You know, the mayor of New York, and he's a very nice person, I met him, but his ideology is not too good. But we're having a massive snowstorm right now, and I've heard that he's asked people to come out and help shovel the snow. Okay, so you get a shovel, and you start shoveling, right? What the hell, you're not going to help too much, but you can help.

Trump sees someone he believes he knows and shifts gears...

TRUMP: Hello, darling, how are you? Noah, right behind you, look, my friend, right? Are you okay? Yes, you. Are you okay? Are you okay? Good/ Good. Are your eyes okay? I gave her money to get her eyes fixed, a lot of money to get her eyes fixed. That doctor ripped me off, but that's okay. And when do you go? Well, you get them done. It's a pretty, it's an operation, but it's a it's a hundred percent. You know, it's great. Good. You're going to have 20, 20 vision. She's she's almost blind, cataracts. She's almost blind. And with one operation, that'll take a very short period of time. Hope you have a good doctor. He's an expensive, he's an expensive doctor. Top of the line. But you know what? You're going to have 20, 20 vision because they notice you're wearing glasses. I saw you yesterday on television wearing glasses. And I said, well, but anyway.

This appears to be a warm-up of Trump's State of the Union address on Tuesday evening.

He'll read the Teleprompter, get distracted, and go on some tangent that makes no sense.

Hopefully, you'll hear some catcalls about the Epstein files after claims he stopped 10 wars, solved the affordability problem, and fixed inflation.

Trump will defend his lack of mental acuity by claiming he's "weaving" to defend his diminished capacity to stay focused?

We know the truth.