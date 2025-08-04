Just like Donald J. Trump's "concept of a plan" for health care in this country, he has a plan for prescription drug costs, too. These aren't things that Trump, or any elected official, has to worry about, but it's a considerable concern for everyday Americans. Death is always an option. Just ask Iowa Republican Joni Ernst, who recently said, "We're all going to die!" after shrugging off Medicaid cuts. What a fun lady. I'll bet she's a blast at parties, too.

Lumpy explained what a great plan he has to Newsmax's Rob Finnerty.

"And I think we're going to be very successful fairly soon," Trump insisted. "We'll have drug prices coming down by 500, 600, 800, even 1,200 percent."

Cool, cool. That would mean that drug companies would pay us to take our prescriptions.

As Grok said, "A 1200% discount on a $1000 drug means subtracting 12 times the original price ($12,000), resulting in a final "price" of -$11,000. In other words, you'd get the drug for free plus $11,000 in your pocket."

"Trump's claim seems mathematically impossible in standard pricing terms," X's AI added.

This isn't the first time Trump has made this hyperbolic claim of negative prescription drug costs, which begs the question: Has no one in his orbit told him how pathetically fucking stupid it is? For instance, they haven't pulled him aside to make him aware that people can add, subtract, multiply, etc.? I'm sure Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Bristol Myers Squibb, and others will be writing us checks each month now, right? Luigi approves!

UPDATE: Trump doubled down on his lie while traveling back to DC on Sunday: