Armed Trump Supporter Killed After Sneaking Into Mar-A-Lago

The Epstein files have taken another victim.
Armed Trump Supporter Killed After Sneaking Into Mar-A-Lago
Austin Tucker MartinCredit: Screenshot
By Red PainterFebruary 23, 2026

A 21-year old North Carolina man was shot and killed by the US Secret Service at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday after he entered a secured area and was found to be armed with a gun and gas can. No one knows what his intentions were, but TMZ, as always, got to the bottom of it.

TMZ is reporting that the deceased, Austin Tucker Martin, was a Trump supporter who was "obsessed with the Epstein files" and had appeared to grow disillusioned with the way the release of the files was being handled.

He had reportedly texted a co-worker on February 15, 2026, saying: "I don't know if you read up on the Epstein Files, but evil is real and unmistakable. The best people like you and I can do is use what little influence we have. Tell other people about what you hear about the Epstein files and what the government is doing about it. Raise awareness."

People who worked with him at the Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club told TMZ that he had "[become] fixated on Epstein following the latest release of information tied to the files" and was "deeply disturbed by what he believed was a government cover-up and often talked about powerful people "getting away with it." "

He was also a proud Christian and an outspoken Trump supporter.

Trump was not at Mar-a-Lago. He spent the weekend in Washington, D.C.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon