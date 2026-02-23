Armed Trump Supporter Killed After Sneaking Into Mar-A-Lago

A 21-year old North Carolina man was shot and killed by the US Secret Service at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday after he entered a secured area and was found to be armed with a gun and gas can. No one knows what his intentions were, but TMZ, as always, got to the bottom of it.

TMZ is reporting that the deceased, Austin Tucker Martin, was a Trump supporter who was "obsessed with the Epstein files" and had appeared to grow disillusioned with the way the release of the files was being handled.

He had reportedly texted a co-worker on February 15, 2026, saying: "I don't know if you read up on the Epstein Files, but evil is real and unmistakable. The best people like you and I can do is use what little influence we have. Tell other people about what you hear about the Epstein files and what the government is doing about it. Raise awareness."

People who worked with him at the Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club told TMZ that he had "[become] fixated on Epstein following the latest release of information tied to the files" and was "deeply disturbed by what he believed was a government cover-up and often talked about powerful people "getting away with it." "

He was also a proud Christian and an outspoken Trump supporter.

Trump was not at Mar-a-Lago. He spent the weekend in Washington, D.C.