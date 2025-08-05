'What's The Big Secret Fellas?' Trump, Epstein On Alabama Billboard

National Democrats could learn a few things about clever marketinging from Alabama's Bright Blue Dot.

Source: WVTM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A billboard on the Red Mountain Expressway in Birmingham is catching eyes and controversy with its message questioning the relationship between President Trump and Jeffrey Epstein, asking, "What's the big secret fellas?"

Joellyn Beckham, founder of Bright Blue Dot, is partly behind the billboard's existence. She hopes it will draw more attention to the so-called Epstein files, pressuring them to be released.

"It honestly will be heartbreaking if we just bury this without answers," Beckham said.

Beckham and her team are seeking answers to questions surrounding past interactions between President Trump and Jeffrey Epstein.

"If you have somebody that's representing your country who has been 'pals' with, which, that's his words, or best friends with, who's a sexual predator, that's something we all need to know," Beckham said.