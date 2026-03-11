Sen. Foghorn Leghorn Beclowns Himself Attacking CATO Scholar

I hate to break it to him, but Sen. John Kennedy's theatrics during a Senate Budget Committee hearing on "sanctuary cities" attacking CATO's David Bier weren't the flex he thinks they were.

Bier is a libertarian, but he's no fan of Trump's cruel immigration policies and was invited by the Democrats to the hearing.

Kennedy decided he was going to give Bier a bunch of grief for several of his social media posts, and Bier went right back at him and wasn't taking his crap until the chairman finally cut Kennedy off.

Here's the exchange where Bier made Kennedy look like the mean clown he is, with idiot Kennedy continually pronouncing BlueSky as "BlueSki."

KENNEDY: Don't you think your hyperbolic statements undermine your credibility?

BIER: What hyperbolic statement did I make?



KENNEDY: On February the 11th, 2026, you posted on "BlueSki":

"The Dems' video telling service members to ignore illegal orders didn't go far enough. They should've also urged them to refuse unethical orders, whether illegal or not. There are many things deemed "legal" that are still obviously unethical, and everyone should hold themselves to this higher law."

Did I read that correctly?

BIER: I believe you did. Do you disagree with it? You think people should do unethical things in their capacity as...

KENNEDY: December the 31st of 2025, you posted "In front of...

BIER: But wait, wait. Do you disagree with?

KENNEDY: Let me finish my question.

(CROSSTALK)

KENNEDY: "In front of God and country, you said, "They," referring to Republicans "think they can troll their way into us accepting ethnic cleansing."

Your words not mine. Did I read that correctly?

BIER: That was in regard to a Department of Homeland Security post about advocating 100 million deportations. That is what DHS has tweeted from their own account. 100 million deportations...

KENNEDY: The truth hurts, doesn't it?

BIER: ... would be ethnic cleansing.

KENNEDY: The truth hurts, doesn't it?

BIER: You would be removing one third of the country. So yes, there are people within the Department of Homeland Security...

KENNEDY: (CROSSTALK) ... would gut you like a fish. You don't think this is hyperbolic? Give me 30 more seconds.

BIER: I think advocating for 100 million deportations is ethnic cleansing.

KENNEDY: I'm having fun now. On February 5th, you quoted the, you said the following on BlueSki.

CHAIRMAN: Your time is up.

KENNEDY: These are all good, "but there's no enforcement mechanism." I'm sorry, let me try a better one. On March 2nd, you said, "If you rule against Trump's population purge agenda," no hyperbole there, "the nativists will name you, threaten you, and come after you. These judges are much braver than the ICE agents who hide behind masks while violating the Constitution."

BIER: They are much braver. They put their names on their rulings, and they stand behind their constitutional rulings. When I talk about population purge, I'm talking about the fact that they're trying to deport US-born citizens, people born here. They are trying to deport them as well. So it's not a mass deportation agenda. It is also an agenda intended to reduce the population of the United States, including US-born people. So these are not hyperbolic statements. I appreciate you reading my account. I appreciate your concern ...

CHAIRMAN: Here's the good news.

KENNEDY: What planet did you just? Wait a minute, Mr. Chairman. What planet did you just parachute in from?

CHAIRMAN: No, no, no. Hey, guys.

KENNEDY: You trigger my gag reflex Mr. Bier.