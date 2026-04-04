Death Reports Of Jonathan The Tortoise Were Part Of Crypto Scam

“It was a hoax,” Anne Dillon, head of communications on the island of St. Helena's told The Associated Press.
By Susie MadrakApril 4, 2026

Reports on April Fools’ Day of the death of the world’s oldest living land animal — a 193-year-old tortoise called Jonathan — were a hoax, the crypto kind.

“It was a hoax,” Anne Dillon, head of communications on the island, told The Associated Press on Thursday. “I can just assure you that he is very much alive.”

[...] An account on X, falsely claiming to be by Joe Hollins, a veterinarian who had worked with the reptile on the island in the south Atlantic Ocean between Africa and Brazil, said he was heartbroken to announce the death of the “gentle giant” that “outlived empires, wars, and generations of humans.”

The post quickly accumulated nearly 2 million views through Thursday, mostly an outpouring of condolences.

But Hollins later said on Facebook that he didn’t even have an X account and something more sinister was afoot.

The fake vet was soliciting crypto donations.

Jonathan the Tortoise is alive and well 🐢

• He’s ~193 years old — the longest-living land animal on Earth

• A suspected crypto scammer went viral on April Fools Day pretending to be his vet

(via British Overseas)

Culture Crave 🍿 (@culturecrave.co) 2026-04-01T22:17:17.803Z

Geez -- even the BBC got sucked in
www.bbc.com/news/article...

Lisa Kadonaga (@tapirtrouble.bsky.social) 2026-04-02T01:13:39.671Z

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