Cutting WIC Funds Is Still The MAGA Way, Amirite?

As grocery prices continue to rise nationally, the House on Thursday passed an appropriations bill that would cut funding for a program that helps pregnant women and children purchase healthy foods.

By a vote of 213-210, the House passed an appropriations measure to fund the Agriculture Department among other agencies. The bill, which the Senate has yet to consider, aims to cut about 1.5 percent from overall federal agriculture spending in fiscal 2027, according to Republicans. Four House Democrats voted with Republicans to pass the measure, while five Republicans voted against it.

Under the legislation, the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children — more commonly known as WIC — would lose $141 million in funding for fruit and vegetable benefits for the nearly 5.4 million children and pregnant and postpartum women enrolled, according to an estimate from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

But wait! Rep. Andy Harris, who was a Johns Hopkins anesthesiologist and is chairman of the House Appropriations subcommittee on agriculture, said on the House floor that despite cuts, the $8 billion in remaining funding is sufficient to meet the needs of the program. Harris argued that Agriculture Department data “clearly shows” that WIC participation has been declining during the current fiscal year.

"No woman or their children will lose or be denied coverage.”

But here come the pointy-headed liberals, with their statistics and analysis and whatnot.

They say the USDA data Harris cited reflects only the first quarter of the fiscal year, which includes the fall government shutdown that led to a decrease in program enrollment.

“There was a shutdown during that period, and so there was widespread confusion about which programs were open, what benefits were available, so that may be playing a big role in the lower participation early in this fiscal year,” said Zoë Neuberger, a fellow on nutrition assistance programs at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

So is Harris stupid, or evil? He's a Republican, the coin toss could go either way.

No word from RFK Jr. on how this impacts the most vulnerable. States w/the highest # of women/kids on WIC: CA,TX, NY, FL, IL, due to large populations/⇡ numbers of participants.The bill cuts >$141M in benefits from 5.4M toddlers/ preschoolers/ pregnant/postpartum WIC recipients. Republicans suck. — Cath RN, PhD (@headdoc35.bsky.social) 2026-06-05T12:45:02.254Z

Not only do SNAP cuts leave millions of low-income kids hungry, they make it tougher for those kids to qualify for other assistance, like WIC and free school meals. www.cbpp.org/blog/sharp-d... — Randi Weingarten 🖇️📚✊🇺🇸 (@rweingarten.bsky.social) 2026-05-29T04:21:24.713Z